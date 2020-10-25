Left Menu
Need detailed consultation before reopening schools: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said a detailed consultation with experts is needed before reopening schools for Classes 10 and 12. Gehlot was chairing a coronavirus review meeting at his residence, in which a discussion was held on the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 besides other issues The chief minister said wearing masks reduces chances of contracting coronavirus.

"Proper decision should be taken keeping in view the situation of other states, guidelines of the Union government and the future of children," Gehlot said in a statement Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said a detailed consultation with experts is needed before reopening schools for Classes 10 and 12. "Proper decision should be taken keeping in view the situation of other states, guidelines of the Union government and the future of children," Gehlot said in a statement

He also instructed officials to prepare the required protocol in this regard. Gehlot was chairing a coronavirus review meeting at his residence, in which a discussion was held on the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 besides other issues

The chief minister said wearing masks reduces chances of contracting coronavirus. Every person must wear a mask because no one has the right to endanger lives of others, Gehlot said. He said medical experts are constantly insisting on the need to wear masks. The state government is working towards making people aware of it and distributing masks, he said.

