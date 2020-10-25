Mob attacks cops in UP's Budaun, constable injured

Left Menu
A mob attacked a police team in a village in Budaun's Alapur area injuring a constable when they went there after receiving reports of gun shots, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kakrala village on Saturday night. After receiving reports of gun shots, constables Ashok Bhadauria and O P Singh reached the village, following which a mob attacked them and started brick-batting, ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:56 IST
A mob attacked a police team in a village in Budaun's Alapur area injuring a constable when they went there after receiving reports of gun shots, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kakrala village on Saturday night.

After receiving reports of gun shots, constables Ashok Bhadauria and O P Singh reached the village, following which a mob attacked them and started brick-batting, ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said. Bhadauria sustained injuries during the attack and rifle of one of the two policemen was snatched by the mob, he said.

Later, senior police officials reached the spot with additional force and controlled the situation. Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said police have recovered the rifle which was snatched from the constable and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Efforts are on to nab others involved in the incident, he said. The injured constable was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the SSP added.

