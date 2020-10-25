5 of family dead after roof collapses in Telangana

Five members of a family died on the spot and one person was injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Telangana on Sunday, police said. Shakir Hussain, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurool, said the rain-soaked mud roof of the house collapsed at around 1 am, resulting in the instantaneous death of three women and two girls in Nagarkurool district's Buddaram village.

"Nine members of the family had gathered to observe the first death anniversary of the head of the family on Saturday. While eight of them were sleeping in one room, another slept outside the house. Five women died on the spot," Hussain told PTI. He said the injured is being treated and the bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Telangana witnessed unprecedented downpour last week, resulting in at least 50 deaths in rain-related incidents..