ICAR section officer gets soap instead of mobile phone, lodges complaint against site
A section officer in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) lodged a complaint against an e-commerce website for allegedly sending him a detergent soap instead of a mobile phone, police said on Sunday. Sohan Lal, 46, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-III, in his complaint stated that he had ordered a mobile phone on October 19 from an e-commerce website.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 00:20 IST
A section officer in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) lodged a complaint against an e-commerce website for allegedly sending him a detergent soap instead of a mobile phone, police said on Sunday. Sohan Lal, 46, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-III, in his complaint stated that he had ordered a mobile phone on October 19 from an e-commerce website. On Wednesday around 12.30 pm, the vender delivered the mobile box to him which contained a detergent soap inside it. The delivery boy handed over the item and left immediately, a senior police officer said. According to the FIR, a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been registered at Gazipur police station and an investigation is underway. Lal said that he had ordered the same mobile phone a couple of days back and on October 19, he ordered it again for his senior.
