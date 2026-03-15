Mikaela Shiffrin Extends Lead with Dominant Slalom Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin, the U.S. Alpine skiing sensation, has further solidified her dominance in the World Cup circuit by clinching an eighth slalom victory from nine races.

On Sunday, Shiffrin not only extended her World Cup overall lead to 140 points but also marked her 109th career triumph across all skiing disciplines in Are, Sweden.

While Germany's Emma Aicher placed second, and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener took third, Shiffrin maintains her momentum as the race heads to its final four events in Norway, with a total of 400 points in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)