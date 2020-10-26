Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Orange says Guinea network suffered cuts without prior warning

Orange said the service interruption at the level of Guilab, a telecoms infrastructure company that manages the West African nation's connection to a high speed submarine communication cable, affected voice calls, roaming and internet services. Internet and phone calls have been severely disrupted in Guinea after preliminary results of the hotly contested Oct. 18 presidential election showed that incumbent President Alpha Conde had won a disputed third term, sparking violent unrest.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 26-10-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 05:16 IST
France's Orange says Guinea network suffered cuts without prior warning

French telecoms operator Orange said on Sunday its subsidiary in Guinea has suffered cuts to outgoing international communications links over the past 72 hours, without prior warning. Orange said the service interruption at the level of Guilab, a telecoms infrastructure company that manages the West African nation's connection to a high speed submarine communication cable, affected voice calls, roaming and internet services.

Internet and phone calls have been severely disrupted in Guinea after preliminary results of the hotly contested Oct. 18 presidential election showed that incumbent President Alpha Conde had won a disputed third term, sparking violent unrest. At least 20 people have been killed since the vote. Guinea's government, which holds a majority stake in Guilab, has cut internet access in the past during times of unrest.

A spokesman for the government could not be reached for comment. Orange said in the statement late on Sunday that international voice calls and roaming services were re-established on Saturday evening.

It said it was surprised the cuts only affected Orange's links. The company did not receive any notification of non-compliance with its obligations or a breach of Guinea's laws, it said. Orange is one of the main telecoms operators in Guinea's mobile telecoms market that also includes South Africa's MTN and Cellcom.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic election pays off for ruling British Columbia party

The leftist New Democrats won a majority government in the British Columbia election this weekend as voters rewarded Premier John Horgan with a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDP ...

China reports 20 new confirmed, 161 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

China reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Oct. 25, the national health authority said on Monday, following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. The National Health Commissio...

Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accus...

UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

At least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe, including a pregnant woman, drowned Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said, making it the third migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020