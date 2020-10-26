EndSARS: Kwara government relaxes curfew from 24 hours to 12 hours

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State, Nigeria has relaxed the curfew for the people of Ilorin, the state capital from 24 hours to 12 hours, according to a news report by Today.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor has issued a statement late last night which said that the curfew will now be between 6 pm and 8 am as from Monday, October 26.

Ajakaye in a statement titled, 'Update on curfew in Ilorin Metropolis (Kwara State)', said the governor held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday evening.

"A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalized public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

"Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily within the metropolis", he said.

Ajakaye said that government would continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.

The governor announced the imposition of 24 hours Curfew on the people of Ilorin metropolis following massive vandalization and looting of government and Private properties and businesses in the state capital on Friday and Saturday.