Left Menu
Development News Edition

#EndSARS: Kwara government relaxes curfew from 24 hours to 12 hours

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:19 IST
#EndSARS: Kwara government relaxes curfew from 24 hours to 12 hours
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RealAARahman)

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State, Nigeria has relaxed the curfew for the people of Ilorin, the state capital from 24 hours to 12 hours, according to a news report by Today.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor has issued a statement late last night which said that the curfew will now be between 6 pm and 8 am as from Monday, October 26.

Ajakaye in a statement titled, 'Update on curfew in Ilorin Metropolis (Kwara State)', said the governor held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday evening.

"A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalized public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

"Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily within the metropolis", he said.

Ajakaye said that government would continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.

The governor announced the imposition of 24 hours Curfew on the people of Ilorin metropolis following massive vandalization and looting of government and Private properties and businesses in the state capital on Friday and Saturday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus strikes start after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Factory workers chanted slogans, students took to the streets and police made detentions on Monday as Belarusians answered an opposition call for a national strike to force President Alexander Lukashenko to quit, local media footage showed....

Kunal Kohli completes Richa Chadha-starrer 'Lahore Confidential' amid pandemic

With safety measures in place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Monday said he has finished the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Lahore Confidential. Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, the ...

Cyclist mowed down in hit-and-run case in south Delhi, driver arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a cyclist in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday. They said the accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Gwal Pahari in Gurgaon, was arrested on Sunday. He runs a...

Govt mulls extending soft loans to grain-based distilleries for raising ethanol production capacity

To boost ethanol production in the country, the government is considering extending subsidised loans to grain-based distilleries also under the ongoing scheme, according to government sources. The sources said both the petroleum and food mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020