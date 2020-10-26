CRPF jawan shoots himself outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was rushed to the AIIMS hospital here on Monday after he shot himself outside Pakistan High Commission. According to the Police, the CRPF jawan was taken to the AIIMS Trauma centre by his colleagues soon after the shooting. The incident took place today around 3.30 pm, the police said.

"Today around 3.30 pm, a CRPF Jawan shot himself with his service weapon near Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. He was sent to AIIMS Trauma centre by his colleagues and is currently being operated upon," said Delhi Police. Further inquiry is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

