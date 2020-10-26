Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing boy kidnapped for ransom killed; teen held

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped for ransom, was found dead near a house here, police said on Monday. Based on a complaint, police tracked the call details and apprehended the teenager, hailing from Bihar, who confessed to the killing, they said. The teen and the five-year-old boy stayed in the same locality and knew each other, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:38 IST
Missing boy kidnapped for ransom killed; teen held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped for ransom, was found dead near a house here, police said on Monday. He was missing since October 15 and was allegedly killed by his kidnapper, a 17-year-old, they said.

The missing boy's father received a phone call on October 23 and the caller demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the five-year-old, police said. Based on a complaint, police tracked the call details and apprehended the teenager, hailing from Bihar, who confessed to the killing, they said.

The teen and the five-year-old boy stayed in the same locality and knew each other, police said. Since the older boy could not get any job here, he decided to extort money from the younger boy's family and used the money to return to his native state of Bihar, they said.

On October 22, a nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh was killed and a mechanic known to the boy and his father was arrested.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel venture capital firm JVP in talks for potential UAE innovation centre

Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners JVP is in talks with potential partners in the United Arab Emirates to set up an innovation hub there, its chairman said on Monday.JVP Chairman Erel Margalit has met with potential par...

Africa climate change report reveals heat rising north and south, Sahel getting wetter

In recent months we have seen devastating floods, an invasion of desert locusts and now face the looming spectre of drought because of a La Nia event. The human and economic toll has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, WMO Secretary...

J-K: Those youth who want to shun the path of militancy are welcome, says Lt Gen BS Raju

Speaking at Yusmarg festival organised by Indian Army in central Kashmirs Budgam district, Lieutenant General BS Raju of General Officer Commanding GOC 15 Corps urged the youth of the valley to shun the path of terrorism and surrender. I wa...

15 men booked for gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020