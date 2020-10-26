Missing boy kidnapped for ransom killed; teen held

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped for ransom, was found dead near a house here, police said on Monday. He was missing since October 15 and was allegedly killed by his kidnapper, a 17-year-old, they said.

The missing boy's father received a phone call on October 23 and the caller demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the five-year-old, police said. Based on a complaint, police tracked the call details and apprehended the teenager, hailing from Bihar, who confessed to the killing, they said.

The teen and the five-year-old boy stayed in the same locality and knew each other, police said. Since the older boy could not get any job here, he decided to extort money from the younger boy's family and used the money to return to his native state of Bihar, they said.

On October 22, a nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh was killed and a mechanic known to the boy and his father was arrested.