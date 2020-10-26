Left Menu
EC notice to BJP's Vijayvargiya for 'chunnu-munnu' remark against Digvijay, Kamal Nath

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his reported "chunnu-munnu" remark against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, asking him to respond within the next 48 hours. The notice is based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP leaders had also dubbed them as "gaddar"  (traitors).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:46 IST
The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his reported "chunnu-munnu" remark against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, asking him to respond within the next 48 hours. The notice said the statement made in Sanwer, Indore during an election rally on October 14 against the two was found to be in violation of the provisions of the model code. The notice is based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP leaders had also dubbed them as "gaddar"  (traitors). "Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the above said statement within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Election Commission of India shall take a decision without further reference to you," the notice said. Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 for which the campaigning is on.

