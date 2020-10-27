Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.

On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital that one Emanual, who lived in Dwarka Mor, has been brought there by his wife and was declared dead, a senior police officer said. After reaching the hospital, it was found that the deceased had sharp weapon injuries. His wife was not found there, police said.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Nihal Vihar police station and investigation was taken up, the officer said. The couple got married in September 2019 and was living separately since August 2020. During inquiry, it was revealed that the couple had strained relations for the past two months, police said.

Abigail was arrested and interrogated. She stated on Sunday, she went to meet her husband at his home and got to know that Emanual was involved with some other woman due to which an altercation took place between them, the officer said. On early Monday, the deceased came to her house and she stabbed him several times with a knife after an altercation, police added.