Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman held for husband's murder

The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said. On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital that one Emanual, who lived in Dwarka Mor, has been brought there by his wife and was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:21 IST
Woman held for husband's murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.

On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital that one Emanual, who lived in Dwarka Mor, has been brought there by his wife and was declared dead, a senior police officer said. After reaching the hospital, it was found that the deceased had sharp weapon injuries. His wife was not found there, police said.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Nihal Vihar police station and investigation was taken up, the officer said. The couple got married in September 2019 and was living separately since August 2020. During inquiry, it was revealed that the couple had strained relations for the past two months, police said.

Abigail was arrested and interrogated. She stated on Sunday, she went to meet her husband at his home and got to know that Emanual was involved with some other woman due to which an altercation took place between them, the officer said. On early Monday, the deceased came to her house and she stabbed him several times with a knife after an altercation, police added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Editors Guild says victimisation of Republic TV journalists should stop

The Editors Guild of India on Monday said it is pained to see FIRs being filed against journalists of Republic TV, under probe for alleged TRP manipulation, and asserted that the victimization of the journalists must immediately stop. In a ...

EU backs Nigerian candidate for WTO leadership -EU official

The European Union is backing former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization, sending a signal of trust in Africa, an EU official said on Monday. Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo M...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...

Trump pushes across Pennsylvania as he courts voters in pivotal state

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump on Monday wooed voters in Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won in 2016 that is crucial to his chances of defeating Democratic challenger Joe Biden and winning a seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020