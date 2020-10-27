Left Menu
India witnessing such speed in scheme subscription for first time: PM Modi on SVANidhi Scheme

The Prime Minister SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1 and the applications for the same started coming on the online portal from the very next month. India is witnessing such speed in scheme subscription for the first time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1 and the applications for the same started coming on the online portal from the very next month. India is witnessing such speed in scheme subscription for the first time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday. "The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on 1 June. On July 2, applications for the same started coming on the online portal. This is the first time, the country is seeing such speed in the schemes for the first time," said PM Modi.

"No one could have imagined that the announcements for the poor would land on the ground so quickly. Such a scheme has been launched for the street vendors for the first time after independence, for an affordable loan without a guarantee," he added. PM Modi further stated that it was decided to use technology for this scheme as well in order to make the work paperless and without a guarantor.

"Street vendors have a huge role in the economy of Uttar Pradesh," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing today and said that the street vendors are now becoming 'Aatmanirbhar' by the help of this scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the event via video conferencing. "While interacting with the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, I realised that they are happy but surprised at the same time. Earlier, people used to visit banks multiple times in order to avail the loans. Poor people couldn't imagine stepping inside the bank but today people are easily getting a loan to start their work," said PM Modi.

"While interacting with the beneficiaries, I noticed that Preeti (beneficiary) who is very less educated is learning advanced technology with confidence and is working to take her business on a large scale. These people are the strength of our country who help in taking the country ahead," he added. Saying that it is an important day for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Prime Minister added that the Centre worked in the direction of helping the poor by launching 'Garib Kalyan Yojana' worth Rs 1.7 lakh crores.

"An economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores was also introduced while giving priority to the welfare of poor people. Our street vendors are becoming Aatmanirbhar and moving ahead," said PM Modi.

