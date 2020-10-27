Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boat carrying migrants capsizes off northern France

At least three people were missing and a search operation was underway after a boat carrying about 20 migrants capsized off the coast of Loon-Plage near Dunkirk, northern France, local firemen said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:31 IST
Boat carrying migrants capsizes off northern France
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were missing and a search operation was underway after a boat carrying about 20 migrants capsized off the coast of Loon-Plage near Dunkirk, northern France, local firemen said on Tuesday. Another 15 people were rescued, with eight suffering from hypothermia and two in cardiac arrest.

Emergency and medical crews attended the scene, along with a French Navy helicopter. Several thousand migrants have attempted the dangerous crossing of the English Channel this year, often paying people traffickers to help them through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in overloaded rubber dinghies.

Britain has repeatedly pressed President Emmanuel Macron's government to do more to prevent the migrants leaving France.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

American citizen kidnapped in southern Niger, sources say

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes kidnapped an American man in rural southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday, three security sources and two officials said.The kidnapping occurred about 0100 local time midnight GMT in a village outside...

Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on airA magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening b...

COVID-19 to erode 3 yrs of fiscal consolidation gains of states: RBI

The additional outgo to combat the impact of COVID-19 will significantly erode the fiscal consolidation achieved by the state governments in the past three years, an RBI report said on Tuesday. In its study of the state budgets of 2020-21, ...

Five suspects appear at court in Meyiwa murder case

Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, have appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court this morning.Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Voslo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020