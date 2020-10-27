Left Menu
Three held for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Three people have been arrested in the city in separate cases for running cricket betting rackets in the city, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:20 IST
Three people have been arrested in the city in separate cases for running cricket betting rackets in the city, police said on Tuesday. Two persons were arrested at Malleswaram yesterday for booking money on the IPL cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They were personally paying money to those who won the bet and recovering money from those who lost it,they said. Police seized Rs 13.5 lakh from their possession.

In the second case, one person was arrested for encouraging people for cricket betting. Police seized Rs 85,000 from him.

