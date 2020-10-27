U.S.'s Pompeo urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev separately, the department said. "Secretary Pompeo pressed the leaders to abide by their commitments to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," it said, "and noted that there is no military solution to this conflict."