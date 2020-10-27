U.S.'s Pompeo urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities

U.S.'s Pompeo urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilitiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the State Department said in a statement.
Pompeo spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev separately, the department said. "Secretary Pompeo pressed the leaders to abide by their commitments to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," it said, "and noted that there is no military solution to this conflict."
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijani
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Armenian
- Pompeo
- Ilham Aliyev
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
Turkey says Caucasus ceasefire calls reasonable, but Armenian withdrawal needed
Only a change in Turkey's stance can unlock Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - Armenian PM
Armenian president to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with EU, NATO
Armenian military says ready to observe ceasefire coordinated in Moscow - Defense Ministry
Azerbaijan claims Armenian strike outside Nagorno-Karabakh