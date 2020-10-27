Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: Accused in double murder case arrested

The main accused in a double murder case was held here on Tuesday after being shot in the leg by the police as he tried to run away. The two accused had allegedly stabbed to death Prahlad Aggarwal and his wife Gayatri after barging into their house in Shivalik Nagar in Ranipur area of the town with the intention to loot earlier this month.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:49 IST
U'khand: Accused in double murder case arrested

The main accused in a double murder case was held here on Tuesday after being shot in the leg by the police as he tried to run away. Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said the murder of a retired BHEL employee and his wife has been solved with the arrest of Satender, the main accused in the case.

His accomplice Vipin was arrested some time ago, he said.           The two accused had allegedly stabbed to death Prahlad Aggarwal and his wife Gayatri after barging into their house in Shivalik Nagar in Ranipur area of the town with the intention to loot earlier this month. Giving details of his arrest, the SSP said Satender was shot in the leg as he tried to run away when ordered by policemen to stop near Suman Nagar.

Both the accused hail from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...

MCDs not releasing salaries of doctors shameful, Centre must grant funds to civic bodies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals are forced to protest over salary dues and requested the Centre to grant funds to municipal corporations so that their paychecks can be is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020