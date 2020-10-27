Left Menu
Development News Edition

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-'Danger was coming': lone protester who defied Thai police

A Thai police spokesman said they had only used internationally accepted methods for countering the protest. The images of that night stirred greater anger and brought much bigger protests until Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last weekend ordered a stop to emergency measures he had imposed on Oct. 15.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:28 IST
A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-'Danger was coming': lone protester who defied Thai police
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Head down, arms spread, one man pushes with all his strength against rows of Thai riot police behind their shields. The Reuters image of the night of Oct. 16, when police tried to use force to disperse protesters, has become one of the most widely published of months of demonstrations to call for the ousting of the government and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

For the man in the picture, Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, it was the moment when he tried to stop them. "I could sense danger coming," he told Reuters.

Having witnessed a bloody crackdown on "red shirt" anti-establishment protests a decade ago, he had more experience than many of the youth protesters as he crouched beside them facing riot police and water cannon behind a barricade of colourful umbrellas. Anurak heard police counting down. On three, he jumped out to face them, he said.

"I looked each of them in the eye and told them not to come any closer, that there were a lot of young students and girls," Anurak said. Seconds later, police started firing what they have described as water containing chemicals that cause skin irritation, which went over his head and directly at protesters behind him.

"I rushed to push back against them," he said. "There was no fear in my heart. If my daughter was behind me, so were the sons and daughters of other people." Police pushed. Anurak fell back. He described being yanked off his feet and "crowd-surfed like in concerts" by rows of police, before being cuffed with cable-ties and put into a police wagon.

From inside the vehicle, he said he heard water cannon being fired and shouts from protesters, some of whom scattered before the protest was halted for the day. A Thai police spokesman said they had only used internationally accepted methods for countering the protest.

The images of that night stirred greater anger and brought much bigger protests until Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last weekend ordered a stop to emergency measures he had imposed on Oct. 15. Anurak, an activist who sells political T-shirts and other items, was among those arrested for violating the emergency measures. He spent a night at a regional police unit before a court dismissed the police petition for his detention and he was freed.

He would not hesitate to do the same again, he said. "If I had to risk my life to protect the young people and for our victory, I'd do it. It would be worth it," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbnb looks to list on Nasdaq

Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tech listing on U.S. stock exchanges.Airbnb, which did not give a timeline for when it may complete its ...

Marginal improvement in Delhi's AQI as wind speed picks up

Pollution levels reduced marginally in Delhi on Tuesday, even as the share of stubble-burning in the citys PM2.5 concentration rose to 23 per cent, the maximum so far this season. A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department IM...

SC ruling in Hathras case strengthens hope for justice: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court directive that the CBI investigation in the Hathras case is to be monitored by the Allahabad High Court, saying the decision strengthens the hope for justice. The Sup...

Civic panels formed in Bengaluru to ensure citizens follow COVID-19 guidelines

Civic committees in Bengaluru will now ensure that people strictly follow wearing of face masks and maintain social distancing at public places. In order to check the spread of coronavirus in the city, which is the major contributor of fres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020