Kerala HC refuses to stay CJM court's summons to EP Jayarajan, KT Jaleel

The Kerala High Court declined to stay the summons issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court at Thiruvananthapuram which directed Ministers EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel to appear before it on Wednesday in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus that took place in the Kerala Assembly in March 2015. The Court rejected the plea of state government demanding a stay on the trial court's summons. It also ordered the ministers and MLAs to appear in court tomorrow.

The government also filed an appeal against the trial court's decision that the case can't be withdrawn. In this, the detailed hearing will be held next Tuesday. A case was registered against Jayarajan and Jaleel for damaging public property after the Assembly witnessed unprecedented and ugly scenes on March 13, 2015, as opposition LDF members tried to prevent then finance minister K M Mani, who was facing charges in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget.

Besides flinging the Speaker's chair from the podium, electronic equipment like computers, keyboards and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer was allegedly damaged by LDF members. (ANI)