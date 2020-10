Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI): A middle-aged doctor wasallegedly kidnapped from his house here on Tuesday, policesaid

Four people, allegedly burqa-clad, forcibly tookthedentistaway in a car, they said based on a complaintfiled by his relatives

They later reportedly made a ransom call to thedentist's family and police were verifying it.