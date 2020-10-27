Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh claims to have received USD 70,000 commission from 'Car Palace'

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has revealed that the UAE Consulate gave a contract to the "Car Palace Group" to repair 150 houses damaged in the floods and she received a commission of USD 70,000 from the "Car Palace Group" in this transaction.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:25 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh claims to have received USD 70,000 commission from 'Car Palace'
Swapna Suresh. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has revealed that the UAE Consulate gave a contract to the "Car Palace Group" to repair 150 houses damaged in the floods and she received a commission of USD 70,000 from the "Car Palace Group" in this transaction. In the statement to the Enforcement Directorate, she revealed that the contract for the post-flood reconstruction was awarded to a car accessories shop.

Swapna testified that the financial assistance was provided by the UAE Consulate and that she received a commission of USD 70,000 from Car Palace in this transaction. "The UAE Consulate had handed over USD 1,60,000 for renovation/reconstruction of 150 houses damaged in the floods. The fund transfer contract was handed over to UAFX Solutions in Thiruvananthapuram. USD 35,000 was received as commission from them. The commission was in connection with the international credit-debit card service contract of UAE Consulate. Both the UAFX Solutions and Car Palace are owned by Thiruvananthapuram native Abdul Latheef," she stated.

Swapna Suresh and other accused in the case Sandeep Nair, Sarith PS, Rameez KT and others are currently under judicial custody. The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the NIA and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

