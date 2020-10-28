Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE to open consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara

The United Arab Emirates will be the first Arab state to open a consulate in the Western Sahara, the disputed region controlled by Morocco, Rabat said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:19 IST
UAE to open consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara

The United Arab Emirates will be the first Arab state to open a consulate in the Western Sahara, the disputed region controlled by Morocco, Rabat said on Tuesday. The consulate would be in Western Sahara's largest city, Laayoune, and the decision to open it came after a phone call between Morocco's King Mohammed VI and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Royal Palace said.

Gaining international recognition for its claim to Western Sahara has long been Morocco's most important diplomatic ambition and the UAE decision may help build support towards that end with other Arab allies. Some 15 African states have also opened consulates in Western Sahara. Zambia and Eswatini both opened theirs on Tuesday.

Morocco has controlled Western Sahara since Spanish colonial rule ended there in 1974, with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front pushing for it to win independence. United Nations efforts to broker a settlement between Morocco and the Polisario have repeatedly failed. A referendum on its future, promised as part of a 1991 ceasefire deal, never took place.

Western Sahara, though a sparsely populated desert region, has rich fishing waters, phosphate deposits and Morocco's only working land route into the rest of Africa as its border with Algeria is closed. Rabat has said the most it can offer as a political solution to the dispute is autonomy. The Polisario and its ally Algeria reject this and say they want a referendum, with independence for Western Sahara as one of the options.

Like Morocco, the UAE is a close ally of the United States and it last month signed an agreement to normalise relations with Israel, followed soon after by another Gulf monarchy, Bahrain.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday in the fallout from his feud with Lionel Messi and one the clubs worst seasons in more than a decade. Bartomeu announced that his entire board of directors also resigned, thus avoiding a m...

U.N. in New York cancels in-person meetings over coronavirus infections

The United Nations on Tuesday canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters for the rest of the week after five people in Nigers U.N. mission were infected with the novel coronavirus.After largely operating virtually since Ne...

5th former eBay employee pleads guilty in harassment scheme

A former supervisor of security operations for eBay Incs European and Asian offices pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included having live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to a Massachusetts cou...

New York to increase testing of public transit workers

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it is embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to test thousands of workers weekly to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020