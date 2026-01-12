Left Menu

Record-Breaking Drug Bust: Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine

Spanish police have seized their largest-ever cocaine haul at sea, intercepting a vessel with nearly 10 metric tons of the drug hidden in salt from Brazil. The operation involved international law enforcement and led to 13 arrests. The ship was towed to port in the Canary Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:44 IST
Record-Breaking Drug Bust: Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an unprecedented maritime drug bust, Spanish police intercepted a vessel carrying close to 10 metric tons of cocaine, marking their largest-ever haul on the high seas. The operation resulted in the arrest of 13 crew members.

The vessel, which transported cocaine concealed beneath a shipment of salt, was en route from Brazil to Europe before running out of fuel. Coastguards towed the ship to Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

This major operation was a collaborative effort involving international agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Brazil's Federal Police, Britain's National Crime Agency, and authorities in France and Portugal.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026