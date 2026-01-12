Record-Breaking Drug Bust: Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine
Spanish police have seized their largest-ever cocaine haul at sea, intercepting a vessel with nearly 10 metric tons of the drug hidden in salt from Brazil. The operation involved international law enforcement and led to 13 arrests. The ship was towed to port in the Canary Islands.
- Country:
- Spain
In an unprecedented maritime drug bust, Spanish police intercepted a vessel carrying close to 10 metric tons of cocaine, marking their largest-ever haul on the high seas. The operation resulted in the arrest of 13 crew members.
The vessel, which transported cocaine concealed beneath a shipment of salt, was en route from Brazil to Europe before running out of fuel. Coastguards towed the ship to Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.
This major operation was a collaborative effort involving international agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Brazil's Federal Police, Britain's National Crime Agency, and authorities in France and Portugal.
