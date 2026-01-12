Left Menu

Simeone's Sideline Drama: A Clash of Egos at the Spanish Super Cup

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone apologized for taunting Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr. during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final but refused to seek forgiveness. Caught on camera provoking the Brazilian, Simeone's actions sparked criticism. Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso condemned the behavior, as Real secured a Super Cup final spot.

Updated: 12-01-2026 18:41 IST
In the heated Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone found himself at the center of controversy. Caught on camera, Simeone taunted Real's Vinícius Jr. during the match, sparking widespread criticism.

Simeone addressed a press conference, offering an apology to both Vinícius and Real Madrid's Florentino Perez, yet notably refused to ask for forgiveness, insisting he had nothing more to add. The provocative behavior did not sit well with many, including Real's manager Xabi Alonso, who criticized Simeone's actions.

The game ended with Real clinching a 2-1 victory, advancing to the final where they fell to Barcelona. The incident has raised questions about sportsmanship, as Simeone continues to navigate the pressures of managing Atletico amid competitive tensions.

