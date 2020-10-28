Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

Left Menu
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing theEnforcement Directorate and Customs probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing theEnforcement Directorate and Customs probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The Court passed the order on two separateanticipatory bail pleas filed by Sivasankar apprehending arrest by Customs investigating the gold smuggling and ED probing the money trail in the case.

During the course of consideration of his bail pleas, the High Court restrained the ED and Customs from arresting Sivasankar, suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, till October 28. Strongly opposing the plea, the ED had submitted that the custodial interrogation of the officer was required as he was not cooperating with the investigation.

The agency had stated that the role of Sivasankar in the gold smuggling case was still being probed and granting him anticipatory bail will adversely affect the investigation. In a written statement, the ED had submitted that Sivasankar appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused Swapna Suresh.

The Customs also had opposed anticipatory bail application, alleging that Sivasankar was not providing clear answers to important questions in connection with the case. Refuting the charges against him, Sivasankar had submitted that he was being hounded by the agencies in the name of investigation in the case.

He had submitted he was not holding any influential position in the government at present and claimed that he even was not getting a hotel room due to the case. Seeking anticipatory bail, Sivasankar had said he has complied with all the directions till now and there is no scope for him absconding also.

