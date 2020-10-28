Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust which is located in the premises of a prominent English daily here. PTI SKL SRY

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:05 IST
NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at nine places, including a trust owned by a newspaper owner and some non-governmental organisations here, in connection with a fresh terror funding probe by the agency, officials said

The searches began Wednesday morning. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust which is located in the premises of a prominent English daily here. At least three other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) founded in 2000 were raided by the NIA for alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, they said

According to the NIA, these NGOs were receiving money from undisclosed donors which was being used for funding terror activities, they added. PTI SKL SRY

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...

Merkel wants to close all bars, restaurants to halt virus spread - Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to agree at a meeting with leaders of the states on Wednesday to close all restaurants and bars from Nov. 4 in a bid to curb coronavirus infections but keep schools and nurseries open, newspaper Bild re...

Louisiana hunkers down as storm Zeta takes aim at state

Louisiana prepared for the sixth lashing this year from a Gulf Coast system as Tropical Storm Zeta sped off the Yucatan Peninsula bringing high winds and rain to a region still reeling from a series of storms.Zeta was about 450 miles 720 km...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020