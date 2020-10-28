Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian army says it intervened in protests at Lagos government's request

Nigeria's Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amidst anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:38 IST
Nigerian army says it intervened in protests at Lagos government's request
Representative image

Nigeria's Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amidst anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said. Nigeria has been on edge following one of its biggest social upheavals in 20 years. Demonstrations across the country turned violent on Oct. 20 when witnesses in Lagos said the military opened fire on peaceful protesters shortly after local authorities imposed a 24-hour curfew, drawing international condemnation.

The Lagos government asked the army to deploy due to "violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away," the military said in a statement published late on Tuesday said. "The Nigerian army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact," the statement said, without providing details of the evidence.

The army, which has said it was not at the site of the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, and the Lagos state governor's office did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. The military statement did not say how they intervened to curb unrest beyond denying that its men shot civilians. Police and soldiers killed at least 12 people in two Lagos neighbourhoods on Oct. 20, according to witnesses and rights group Amnesty International. Police have also denied involvement.

Witnesses at Lekki described armed men in army fatigues arriving at the site of the peaceful protests around 7 p.m., where demonstrators knelt to wave flags and sing the national anthem, before the men raised their guns and shot into the crowd.

Also Read: More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...

Case registered in Rajasthan after man alleges forcible conversion

A case has been registered under the SC and ST prevention of atrocities Act and other sections of the IPC on a complaint by a Dalit man in Alwar alleging he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The man, iden...

"Flat and fierce": Israeli breast cancer survivor celebrates scars topless

Shirtless beneath a pink blazer, Eylon Nuphar stands scarred and proud as she poses for the cover of an Israeli womens magazine one month after undergoing a double mastectomy.Nuphar, 49, an Israeli performing artist, chose not to have her b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020