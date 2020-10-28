Left Menu
Twitter representatives appear before Parliamentary panel over Data Protection Bill

The representatives of social media giant Twitter on Wednesday appeared before the Joint Committee Parliamentary panel looking into the Data Protection Bill, 2019, sources said.

Twitter representatives appear before Parliamentary panel over Data Protection Bill
The representatives of social media giant Twitter on Wednesday appeared before the Joint Committee Parliamentary panel looking into the Data Protection Bill, 2019, sources said. According to sources, the representatives of e-commerce giant Amazon would appear before the panel later in the day while the representatives of Google and some other organisations will appear before the panel tomorrow.

Notably, Amazon had earlier expressed its inability to appear before the Parliament panel saying their officials are unable to travel to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after which the committee members, according to sources, had expressed unhappiness and said that coercive action may be initiated against it if their representatives do not appear before it. Last week, Facebook had made a detailed presentation before the panel on the Personal Data Protection Bill through two officials.

The Facebook representatives had informed the committee about the company's data protection policy and answered several questions asked by the Committee members about the company's revenue, their spendings on data protection among others. (ANI)

  Bill
  • Bill

