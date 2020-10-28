Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks BMC to pay its physically challenged staff's lockdown salary dues

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) over the BMC not paying its 268 visually-impaired civic employees their full salaries during the lockdown period. As per the plea filed through advocate Uday Warunjikar, the BMC initially exempted its physically disabled staff members from having to report to work during the lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:01 IST
HC asks BMC to pay its physically challenged staff's lockdown salary dues

Terming as "illegal" the Mumbai civic body's decision to not pay salary to its physically challenged employees for the days they failed to report to work during lockdown, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked it to pay the arrears to such staffers in two instalments. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni gave this direction to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The first of the two instalments must be paid before Diwali, the bench said. The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) over the BMC not paying its 268 visually-impaired civic employees their full salaries during the lockdown period.

As per the plea filed through advocate Uday Warunjikar, the BMC initially exempted its physically disabled staff members from having to report to work during the lockdown. The plea said that on May 21, the civic body issued a circular informing such employees that they were entitled to a special leave without loss of pay.

However, on May 26, the civic body issued another circular saying that it was not a special leave, but a "permissible leave", which as per civic rules, needed to be sanctioned and involved a loss of pay for the days that the employees failed to show up for work. The circular said that the permissible leave needed to be sanctioned by senior authorities, and for the days that such leave was not sanctioned, an employee would have to undergo a loss of pay.

On Wednesday, the HC bench held this May 26 circular as illegal. "The circular requires judicial intervention. The circular and its action of withholding pay is held illegal," the bench said.

It added that physically-disabled employees, including the petitioners, were eligible for all monetary benefits and directed the BMC to pay its physically disabled employees, even those "who could not report to duty during the pandemic," all salary arrears and due monetary benefits. The amount must be paid in two instalments, first before Diwali and second instalment to be paid within 45 days from the date of first instalment, the high court said.

As per the plea, while the disabled employees were paid in full for the period between March 23 and May 31 this year, in the subsequent months, the civic body began to make deductions for the days that they missed work, the petitioner said. The BMC, however, had claimed during the previous hearings before the HC that it took "very good care" of its disabled staff.

It said that the BMC had around 1,150 physically disabled people, including the 268 visually-impaired ones as its staff members, and that it had started bus services for them. Its staff was also permitted to use the local train services in the city, the BMC had said.

It had said that the system of permissible leaves was in accordance with its rules..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on Wednesday on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind who has also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty, according to officials of the Ministry...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 lab produces run of false positive tests

Germanys government defended the accuracy of its coronavirus testing procedures on Wednesday, after a Bavarian laboratory delivered a run of false positives that it blamed on pressure of work and a shortage of reagents.The MVZ Laboratory in...

Iran reports COVID-19 death every three minutes, speaker tests positive

One person is dying from COVID-19 every three minutes in Iran, state television said on Wednesday, as the health ministry reported a record daily toll of 415 fatalities.Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf tweeted that he had tested p...

Amazon India Launches Delivering Smiles Program to Support the Education of Students From Marginalized Communities

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon India today announced a Delivering Smiles program to address the urgent need among students from low-income and under-served communities for smart devices for online education in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020