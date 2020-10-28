Delhi Court acquits Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP MP

Delhi Court acquits Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP MPPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:17 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016
The complaint was filed against him Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC
Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.
