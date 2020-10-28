2 sisters drown while bathing in river

Two sisters drowned while taking a bath in a river in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday, police said. While bathing in the Haria river beside Hanspukur village under Bamangola police station, the two siblings probably slipped into deep water and drowned.

Local people fished out the bodies of Paramita Mondal (15) and Ankita Mondal (eight) after an hour-long search in the river, police said. The two had come to Hanspukur to visit their elder sister.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examination..