One held for kidnapping dentist in Hyderabad

One person was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday for his involvement in the kidnapping of a dentist in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad/Ananthapuramu (Telangana/Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:46 IST
The doctor was found with his hands and legs tied. . Image Credit: ANI

One person was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday for his involvement in the kidnapping of a dentist in Hyderabad. As per the police, the dentist Doctor Hussain, was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon by five unknown persons in burqas in Hyderabad and was taken to an undisclosed location. Later, they handed him over to a four-member team which took him towards Karnataka in a car and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore in bitcoins from his family.

The Hyderabad police immediately alerted the police of Anantapur district that the kidnappers escaped towards Kanaganapalli, and Anantapur SP Satya Yesu Babu gave instructions to search for the vehicle. The police on duty at the national highway near Raptadu found the kidnappers' vehicle and surrounded it from all sides.

The police rescued the doctor, seized the vehicle and caught one accused named Sanjay. However, three other accused ran away from the spot. Doctor Hussain was found in the vehicle with his hands and legs tied up.

Search for the absconding individuals is still going on. (ANI)

