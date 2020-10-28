Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sexual assault case:Actress moves HC seeking transfer of case from trial court to another court

A south Indian actress, who has filed a sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused, moved the Kerala High Court on Wedneday seeking to transfer the trial in the case from the current court to another one.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:44 IST
Sexual assault case:Actress moves HC seeking transfer of case from trial court to another court

A south Indian actress, who has filed a sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused, moved the Kerala High Court on Wedneday seeking to transfer the trial in the case from the current court to another one. The complainant filed the petition in the high court after the Additional Special Sessions Judge, hearing the case, dismissed a plea filed by the special prosecutor seeking to adjourn the trial for approaching the high court to transfer the case to another court.

In her plea, the actress alleged that she was aggrieved by the biased and hostile attitude of the trial court hearing her case. She alleged that the court sat like a mute spectator when she was being examined and harassed by the counsel for the eighth accused in the case.

Popular Malayalam actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case of alleged sexual assault on the actress by a gang of men in a moving car here in February 2017. The actress submitted that the trial court has failed to record certain portions of the testimonies deposed by her, deliberately and without any lawful justification.

Repeated prayer of the Special Public Prosecutor to record the same has fallen on deaf ears, she alleged in the plea. She complained that the trial court failed to restrict the number of lawyers for the accused present inside the court hall when the petitioner was being examined and failed to uphold the spirit of in-camera trial.

In April this year, the high court had allowed the plea of the actress to appoint a woman judge for conducting trial in the case. The high court had ordered CBI special court Judge-III Ernakulam to complete the trial expeditiously.

The court is hearing the case in-camera. The Supreme Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the actress abduction and sexual assault case. There are 10 accused in the case.

The entire act had allegedly taken place in a moving vehicle, which was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. Dileep was subsequently arrested and arraigned as an accused in connection with offences under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, UK strike new COVID-19 research tie-ups

India and the UK on Wednesday clinched new partnerships to boost bilateral cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue EFD, held virtually following the COVID-19 lockdown an...

Govt finalises concept of project management consultancy for infra project: Gadkari

The government has finalised the concept of project management consultancy PMC for formulation of infrastructure project quality reports, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Pro...

Cycling-Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...

India, Central Asian countries call for building comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership

The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020