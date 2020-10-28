Court to hear on Thursday bail plea of 3 arrested on their way to Hathras

Left Menu
Additional District Judge Amr Singh ordered that since the decision on the bail application of two co-accused is slated for October 29 and Masood Ahmed has also been booked for similar offences, his bail application would also be taken up on the same day, according to government counsel Narendra Sharma.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:01 IST
A district court has deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of one of the four people booked on sedition and other charges after they were arrested while on their way to Hathras. Additional District Judge Amr Singh ordered that since the decision on the bail application of two co-accused is slated for October 29 and Masood Ahmed has also been booked for similar offences, his bail application would also be taken up on the same day, according to government counsel Narendra Sharma. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput had on October 20 extended the judicial remand of the four, including Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, till November 2.

STF Inspector Rajesh Kumar Paliwal sought an extension of Masood's remand by 10 days but the district judge said he should take it up during the hearing tomorrow. “Present your plea on October 29 when bail application of two co-accused booked under similar offence would also be taken up,” ADJ Singh said. The bail pleas of the three of the accused, Atiqur Rahman, Aalam and Masood, will now be decided on Thursday, Assistant District Government Counsel Sharma said.

Earlier, their bail plea was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura on October 16. Uttar Pradesh police had on October 7 booked the four on sedition and other charges at Maant police station in Mathura, two days after they were held while on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman had been allegedly gang-raped and murdered. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act were also filed against the four, who were accused by the state police of having links with the alleged radical group Popular Front of India and its affiliates..

