Philadelphia sets citywide curfew amid violent protests

Philadelphia will impose a citywide curfew starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. as the city seeks to quell the looting and violence that marred two nights of protests over the police killing of a Black man who was under mental duress, the mayor's office said. The office of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement the curfew would run through Thursday at 6 a.m.

Tension has gripped the streets of Philadelphia since Monday's deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace, 27, who was armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown, in a confrontation with law enforcement. Hundreds of marchers demanded racial justice, with some jeering and skirmishing with police through Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, as Philadelphia became the latest flashpoint in the United States on issues of race and police use of force just days ahead of Tuesday's presidential election.