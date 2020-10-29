Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:31 IST
'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

"Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring" at a meeting of Pakistan's top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying if he was not released, India would attack Pakistan, a top Pakistani opposition leader has said. Recalling the tension in Islamabad after India bombed a terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq criticised the Imran Khan government over its response, saying the Opposition has supported the government on every issue, including Kashmir and Varthaman, but it will no longer be appropriate to provide any further support, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

Sadiq, who was the Speaker of the National Assembly during the PML-N government, made a similar statement earlier on Wednesday in Parliament here that Foreign Minister Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded that let Varthaman go back because India is attacking Pakistan. The 37-year-old IAF pilot was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Before his jet was hit, Varthaman downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. He was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Sadiq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan skipped the high-level meeting, which was attended by top leadership, including Army chief Gen Bajwa and Foreign Minister Qureshi. "Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring, and the foreign minister (Qureshi) told us, 'For God's sake, let him (Varthaman) go back now because India is attacking Pakistan at 9 PM in the night'", Sadiq said, recalling the meeting which was also attended by parliamentary leaders, including those from Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N, and added that "India was not planning to attack...They just wanted to kneel before India and send back Abhinandan." He did not mention the date of the meeting, but indicated that it was held before the release of Varthaman.

Later, in an apparent damage control act, Sadiq issued a clarification. On Thursday, Sadiq in a video statement said that he was being "misquoted" regarding his statement in the National Assembly. He said that he wanted to say that the decision to release Varthaman showed "a weakness of the civilian leadership".

Commenting on Sadiq's remarks, Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that his statement was an attempt to "distort history". Pakistan "want to make it clear, for the purpose of correcting the history, that Pakistan first demonstrated its capability and resolve and the actions taken on Feb 27 were from the position of strength," Maj Gen Iftikhar said while responding to queries at a press conference here.

He said that the statement by Sadiq had an impact on national security. "We all have to act responsibly in times when enemies of Pakistan have imposed a hybrid war on the country…Pakistan's armed forces are not only aware of the internal and external challenges, but also ready to face them," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 drug peddlers held with 300 kg poppy in J&K's Udhampur

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 300 kilograms of poppy recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, police said on Thursday. During a routine checking, a police team stopped a truck on the Jammu-Srin...

IOCL pump explosion victim identified after DNA analysis

DNA analysis of body parts found at the site of the petrol pump blast here that took place 22 days ago has confirmed that it was that of an employee, which pushed the toll in the incident to two, police said on Thursday. The body was ident...

Guilty plea entered in U.S. case linked to former Giuliani associates

The first of four men charged in a campaign finance case implicating former associates of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges in the case.David Correia, 45, a business partner...

Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J-K

In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020