Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak and Afghanistan cannot afford risk of lawlessness, chaos: Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said. The Army chief said that they would not sit at ease till the elimination of all terrorists and their facilitators, adding that he had come to share the grief of the Peshawar attack.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:33 IST
Pak and Afghanistan cannot afford risk of lawlessness, chaos: Army chief Bajwa
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said. Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa said this on Wednesday as he met troops on the western border and visited a hospital in Peshawar and consoled the victims of a bomb blast at a religious seminary in which eight students were killed, Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

General Bajwa said that Afghan refugees in Pakistan should exercise caution about inimical forces so that they were not wittingly or unwittingly used in terrorist activities, the report said. Pakistan and Afghanistan could not afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, he said.

He said that Pakistan always desired peace in Afghanistan and would spare no effort to restore peace and stability in the neighbouring country. Pakistan and Afghanistan faced terrorism in the past two decades, he said, adding that Pakistan opened its arms and doors for the Afghan refugees.

He termed the Pakistan-Afghan border fence as a "fence of peace" which had been set up to stop illegal cross-border movement of terrorists. The Army chief said that they would not sit at ease till the elimination of all terrorists and their facilitators, adding that he had come to share the grief of the Peshawar attack.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gas leak in Visakhapatnam: SC defers proceedings before NGT, grants last opportunity to LG Polymers

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the proceedings before the National Green Tribunal in connection with the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it. A bench headed by Just...

GST officers bust fake billing racket, arrest 1 person

GST officers have busted a racket which generated fake bills worth about Rs 1,278 crore for fraudulently claiming ITC, and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Based upon specific intelligence, the officers of the ant...

2 drug peddlers held with 300 kg poppy in J&K's Udhampur

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 300 kilograms of poppy recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, police said on Thursday. During a routine checking, a police team stopped a truck on the Jammu-Srin...

IOCL pump explosion victim identified after DNA analysis

DNA analysis of body parts found at the site of the petrol pump blast here that took place 22 days ago has confirmed that it was that of an employee, which pushed the toll in the incident to two, police said on Thursday. The body was ident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020