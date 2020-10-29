Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB Guv meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses 'state of affairs and affairs of state'

Later while talking to reporters, he alleged that the police and bureaucracy were being politicised in West Bengal and they were working as "foot soldiers" of the state government. "West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today at his residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:04 IST
WB Guv meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses 'state of affairs and affairs of state'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the "state of affairs and affairs of state". During the hour-long meeting, the governor apprised the home minister about various issues concerning the state. Later while talking to reporters, he alleged that the police and bureaucracy were being politicised in West Bengal and they were working as "foot soldiers" of the state government.

"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today at his residence. Governor Dhankhar was with the Union Home Minster for over an hour and state of affairs and affairs of state in West Bengal were traversed," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the West Bengal governor. The meeting bears significance as the governor is known for often expressing his disagreement on various matters in West Bengal, inviting sharp reactions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government.

Last month, Banerjee and Dhankhar were at loggerheads over the latter summoning the state's Director General of Police and calling the state "home to illegal bomb-making" in a following note. Dhankhar had also alleged in the note to the DGP that the police "overlooked rampant and open loot in PDS distribution, cyclone 'Amphan' relief funds, and criminal negligence by officials during the COVID-19 pandemic".

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Dhankar said that while he could not go into the specifics of the meeting, he discussed the "status of democratic institutions and issues of public interest" with the home minister. "I have witnessed continual decline of democratic governance. Political violence, vendetta is a daily affair. Targeted killings being seen very often. As constitutional head I have witnessed it.

"The greatest challenge is that the police and bureaucracy are being politicised. They are working as foot soldiers of the state government. I have time and again appealed to them that what you are doing is beyond your Constitutional rights... It has become a police state," he said. The governor asserted that government officers are accountable and they must remember it.

"No arm of law will spare anyone." "I sent an input to the DGP apprehending threat perception for an association with an MP. But after the Manish Shukla was murdered. The chief minister took a stand on behalf of the DGP after it through a letter. How can a constitutional head have a sound sleep sound when violence, vendetta is taking place," he posed. Manish Shukla, who was a close aide of Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in front of the party's office in North 24 Pargana's Titagarh on October 4.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far arrested three persons in connection with the killing. Dhankar further said, "I am committed to ensure a free, fair, fearless atmosphere... My concern is not who is being elected but my concern is how the election is taking place," he said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is China a Fourth Party to Jammu and Kashmir dispute?

Up till October 26, 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was one political entity. After that, Jammu and Kashmirs sovereignty was compromised because a Muslim neighbour, Pakistan, despite the Standstill Agreement, attacked Jammu and Kashmir to occupy it...

Penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on polluters in Noida

The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating gu...

Pidilite to acquire Huntsman's adhesives biz in India for Rs 2,100 cr

Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of the popular Fevicol brand of adhesives and sealants, on Thursday said it will acquire the US-based Huntsman Groups adhesives business in the country for Rs 2,100 crore in an all-cash deal that values the...

State’s confidence in conduct of police integral for maintaining law & order: SC

States confidence in the conduct of those appointed in police is integral to its duty to maintaining law and order, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while setting aside the Rajasthan High Court direction to reinstate a constable, who was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020