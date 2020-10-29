Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,166

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Thursday said it has equipped over 5 million vehicles with FASTags, and is aiming to issue a similar number of tags in the next three months. PPBL is also enabling automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plaz...
The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Thursday extended suspension of physical hearing till November 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, acc...
The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has said it will stage protests across the state against the newly enacted farm laws of the Centre on Saturday. Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the main satyagraha will be held at...
Sterling clung to gains against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held off on any new stimulus, as expected, but amid the return of national lockdowns in Europe the pound fell against the safe-heaven dollar.Versus the eur...