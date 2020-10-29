Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guilty plea entered in U.S. case linked to former Giuliani associates

They also charged Correia with making false statements to the FEC related to the $325,000 donation, and scheming to channel donations to U.S. politicians from a Russian businessman to support a legal marijuana business. Correia told Oetken he wanted the Fraud Guarantee investors "to participate in what I believed was a great project," but knew at the time this was wrong.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:06 IST
Guilty plea entered in U.S. case linked to former Giuliani associates

The first of four men charged in a campaign finance case implicating former associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges in the case. David Correia, 45, a business partner of onetime Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, admitted to wire fraud conspiracy for duping investors in an insurance company he helped create, and to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan accepted the plea and scheduled a Feb. 8, 2021 sentencing, where Correia could face 33 to 41 months in prison under recommended federal guidelines. Giuliani has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing. Oetken said there was not a cooperation agreement.

The charges against Correia were part of a broader case against Parnas and Igor Fruman, who worked with Giuliani to help the former New York City mayor dig up damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas, who was born in Ukraine, and Fruman, born in Belarus, face separate charges for allegedly using a shell company to make an illegal $325,000 donation for Trump's re-election.

Prosecutors said Correia and Parnas conned victims into investing more than $2 million into their Florida-based fraud insurance company Fraud Guarantee, only to then withdraw much of it for family or personal use, including political donations. They also charged Correia with making false statements to the FEC related to the $325,000 donation, and scheming to channel donations to U.S. politicians from a Russian businessman to support a legal marijuana business.

Correia told Oetken he wanted the Fraud Guarantee investors "to participate in what I believed was a great project," but knew at the time this was wrong. He also said his statements to the election commission "were probably false. I just wanted the FEC to end its investigation, which I believed was unwarranted."

Parnas and Fruman were also charged in the marijuana case, as was the fourth defendant, Ukraine-born Andrei Kukushkin. Prosecutors have said the broader scheme also involved efforts to remove the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin have pleaded not guilty. Correia is the only U.S.-born defendant, though all four defendants are U.S. citizens. Giuliani told Reuters last October he was paid $500,000 for work he did for Fraud Guarantee.

The case is U.S. v. Parnas et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00725.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSMEs backbone of economy, can boost exports: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and can help in boosting exports. We are giving highest priority for how we can reduce our import and increase our exp...

World Cities Day: Value communities, today and for the future

In a message marking the World Cities Day, commemorated annually on 31 October, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that COVID-19 has brought into sharp focus the importance of close-knit communities.Cities have borne the brunt of the...

Rugby-RFU charges 13 Barbarians players after COVID-19 protocol breach

The Rugby Football Union RFU has charged 13 unnamed Barbarians players for a breach of COVID-19 protocols that led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England at Twickenham last weekend. The breach arose when players left their h...

Top UN official strongly condemns "barbaric attack" in French church

A top UN official has strongly condemned the barbaric attack in a French church on Thursday, stressing that such heinous acts targeting civilians, including worshippers, are intolerable and utterly unjustifiable. High Representative for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020