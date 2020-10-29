Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukashenko shuts borders, shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests

Lukashenko also ordered the strengthening of armed volunteer militia units, which in theory already exist but in practice have not played a role in the crisis till now. "NOT YET OVER" The two other two new presidential aides are Valery Vakulchik, who spent eight years as head of the KGB security police, and former deputy interior minister Alexander Barsukov. Barsukov will be responsible for Minsk, Vakulchik for Brest on the Polish border, and Karayev for Grodno, near the borders with Poland and Lithuania.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:24 IST
Lukashenko shuts borders, shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko partially closed the country's land borders and replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday in an attempt to tighten his grip after months of mass protests. Minsk announced restrictions at its borders with Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland said only Belarusian citizens and trucks were being allowed to travel to Belarus at some of its border.

Lukashenko has been at loggerheads with his European Union neighbours since the country plunged into turmoil following a disputed election in August. He has threatened border closures before but not acted on the threat. Cars going into Belarus were barred from entry from 1400 GMT, and in few hours the border was closed for outgoing cars, Rustamas Liubajevas, chief of the Lithuanian border guard, told Reuters. The change came without an advance warning, he added.

Lukashenko's government also announced that Ivan Kubrakov, who as head of police in the capital Minsk has led the crackdown on the biggest demonstrations, was appointed interior minister. His predecessor, Yuri Karayev, was one of three men named to new roles as presidential aides and inspectors responsible for key regions of the country.

Lukashenko's position appears more secure after a national strike call by the opposition failed to bring the economy to a halt this week. But Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, his main opponent who fled into exile after the election and called for the strike, said the president's actions were a sign of weakness.

"The regime destroys itself. Both the closure of the borders and the next appointments are signals of a weakening of his power. He makes inconsistent decisions because he is in a panic," she said in a statement. Security forces have arrested more than 16,000 people since a presidential election on Aug. 9 which the opposition and Western governments say was rigged.

"Lukashenko is nervous and in a flap because he can't quell the protests. He thinks if he shuffles the deck of security personnel, it will have an effect. Lukashenko is still betting on stifling the protests," said political analyst Alexander Klaskovsky. Lukashenko also ordered the strengthening of armed volunteer militia units, which in theory already exist but in practice have not played a role in the crisis till now.

"NOT YET OVER" The two other two new presidential aides are Valery Vakulchik, who spent eight years as head of the KGB security police, and former deputy interior minister Alexander Barsukov.

Barsukov will be responsible for Minsk, Vakulchik for Brest on the Polish border, and Karayev for Grodno, near the borders with Poland and Lithuania. The emphasis on security in regions bordering NATO countries is consistent with repeated allegations by Lukashenko that NATO and the West are whipping up unrest in Belarus. In September he staged a high-profile series of military exercises with his key ally, Russia.

Addressing the three new aides, Lukashenko said they were heading to very important areas of the country "in connection with the events that have occurred and are not yet over - we still don't know what this may result in". "Why you? You are military people, you're knowledgeable, you don't need to be brought up to speed and taught."

Karayev, Barsukov, Vakulchik and Kubrakov were all hit with European Union travel bans and asset freezes earlier this month for their role in the repression, intimidation and arbitrary arrest of protesters since the election. The first three were also accused of responsibility for torture. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Karayev, Barsukov and Kubrakov. Belarus denies torturing prisoners.

U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has said he will expand sanctions on what he described as Lukashenko's henchmen if he wins Tuesday's presidential election.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Remittances to India to drop by 9% in 2020: World Bank report

The World Bank on Thursday said remittances to India would fall this year by nine per cent to USD 76 billion due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession. India followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt ...

Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials saidA written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two wom...

India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary

India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades along its border with China with firmness and maturity despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. In an address at a ...

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020