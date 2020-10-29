Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to allow Jerusalem-born Americans to list Israel as birthplace, Pompeo says

Americans born in Jerusalem will now be able to list Israel as their birthplace on their passports, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday, in a nod to Washington's recognition of the contested city as Israel's capital.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:54 IST
U.S. to allow Jerusalem-born Americans to list Israel as birthplace, Pompeo says

Americans born in Jerusalem will now be able to list Israel as their birthplace on their passports, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday, in a nod to Washington's recognition of the contested city as Israel's capital. It was the latest in a string of pro-Israel policy shifts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ahead of his re-election bid next week.

Five years ago, when former President Barack Obama was in the White House, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that would have let Jerusalem-born Americans list Israel on their passports as their country of birth, saying it unlawfully encroached on presidential powers to set foreign policy. The status of Jerusalem, a city holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians, is among the tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Most countries do not.

Pompeo said the decision to allow Jerusalem-born U.S. citizens to choose to enter Israel or Jerusalem as their birthplace was "consistent" with Trump's 2017 proclamation. The Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as capital of the future state they seek in the West Bank and Gaza, cried foul.

Trump "is trying to write off Palestinian rights," Wasel Abu Youssef of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation told Reuters, accusing the U.S. president of trying to "encourage Evangelists and Jewish Americans to step up voting for him." On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted a ban on U.S. taxpayer funding for scientific research conducted by Israel in its West Bank settlements.

Trump envoys have also helped establish ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan - countries that had formally shunned the country in solidarity with the Palestinians. "Normalisation moves by some Arab countries have led to the weakening of Arab ranks," Abu Wasel added. (Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samajwadi Party objects to red, green tiles resembling party flag in Gorakhpur toilet

The Samajwadi Party SP has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the partys fla...

Grand alliance setting the agenda for Bihar polls, will get thumping majority: Sachin Pilot

By By Sahil Pandey Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the grand alliance was setting the agenda for Bihar elections and it will win the polls by a thumping majority.He said people of Bihar are intelligent and they will cast their...

Soccer-Norwich's Smith urges UK PM Johnson to allow safe return of fans

Championship club Norwich Citys joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to allow the safe return of limited crowds to soccer stadiums. Spectators have been either ...

Remittances to India to drop by 9% in 2020: World Bank report

The World Bank on Thursday said remittances to India would fall this year by nine per cent to USD 76 billion due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession. India followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020