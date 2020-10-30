Youth burnt alive by uncle in UP

Banda (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A youth was allegedly burnt alive by his uncle in Jabrapur village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in Fagehganj area when one Binda Prasad (55) set Ram Bhorase ablaze after sprinkling petrol on him, they said.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition where he died during treatment, police said. According to Circle Officer Satyaprakash Sharma, the youth was not returning money he had taken from the accused. Police is probing the matter, he said.