Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM: 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal

Fifty-nine passengers were saved, IOM said. The deadliest shipwreck comes as the number of boats trying to reach the Canary Islands from Senegal's shores has “significantly increased in recent weeks," the U.N. migration agency said.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:18 IST
IOM: 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A weekend migrant shipwreck off Senegal has left at least 140 people dead, making it the deadliest so far this year, the International Organization for Migration confirmed Thursday. About 200 passengers set off in the vessel from the Senegalese town of Mbour on Saturday, heading for Spain's Canary Islands, but the boat soon caught fire and sank off Senegal's northwestern coast near Saint Louis. Fifty-nine passengers were saved, IOM said.

The deadliest shipwreck comes as the number of boats trying to reach the Canary Islands from Senegal's shores has "significantly increased in recent weeks," the U.N. migration agency said. Last month, 14 boats attempted the voyage, and about one-quarter "were reported to have experienced an incident or shipwreck," IOM said.

Senegal's shores were once a major departure point for those hoping to migrate to Europe. However, in recent years it had become more common for Senegalese to travel over land to Tunisia or Libya before attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

Those traveling by sea have been refused visas for European countries but take the risk of a perilous voyage for the chance to earn enough money to support their families back home. "We call for unity between governments, partners and the international community to dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth," said Bakary Doumbia, IOM Senegal Chief of Mission.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation orders lifted as crews make headway on Southern California wildfires

Two California wildfires, which forced 130,000 Orange County residents from their homes earlier this week, were largely contained on Thursday, though smoke still fouled the air in the surrounding communities, officials said. The last of sev...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy promises action as allies sound alarm over reform rollback

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised swift action on Thursday and warned Ukraine could lose international aid and support after a Constitutional Court this week ruled to abolish some anti-corruption laws. The court said it saw as excessiv...

Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the companys shares climbing nearly 5. Netflix increased the cost of its standard ...

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.Global daily COVID-19 cases have risen by nearly 25 in less than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020