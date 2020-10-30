Nice suspect was not on Tunisia's suspected militant list
The Tunisian suspect in Thursday's attack in which three people were killed in Nice in southern France was not listed by Tunisian police as a suspected militant before he left the country in September, a judiciary official said. Brahim Aouissaoui, 21, left Tunisia by boat on Sept.Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:26 IST
The Tunisian suspect in Thursday's attack in which three people were killed in Nice in southern France was not listed by Tunisian police as a suspected militant before he left the country in September, a judiciary official said.
Brahim Aouissaoui, 21, left Tunisia by boat on Sept. 14 said the official, Mohsen Dali, and arrived in Nice on Wednesday. Tunisia has opened an investigation into Aouissaoui, who was detained by French police after the attack, Dali said. Aouissaoui is originally from the village of Sidi Omar Bouhajla near Kairouan, but had lately been living in Sfax and police are questioning his family there, a Tunisian security source said.
Sfax, a major port about 130km (80 miles) from the small Italian island of Lampedusa, is a major point of departure for Tunisians seeking to make the dangerous and illegal crossing to Europe. A French police source said Aouissaoui wasn't known to French intelligence services either.
