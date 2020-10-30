Forex, money markets closed on account of Id-E-Milad

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves Beasley facing felony chargesMinnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. ...
New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released UK India Business Councils Doing Business in India Report 2020 at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during his virtual visit to India. ...
Amazon.com Incs third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday and the e-commerce giant forecast holiday-quarter sales above expectations, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential i...
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimesPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number...