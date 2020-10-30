Telangana reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 1,048 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,37,187, with 18,456 active cases and 2,17,401 recoveries.

So far, a total of 1,330 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. With 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases surged to 80,88,851, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)