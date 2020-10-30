Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother of U.S. teenager in Wisconsin shootings to testify at extradition hearing

Lawyers for Rittenhouse have alleged technical errors in the paperwork behind their client's detention in Illinois, portrayed him as a patriot who acted in self-defense, and said extraditing him to Wisconsin would "be to turn him over to the mob." In their filing on Oct. 15, prosecutors for the Lake County State's Attorney's Office accused Rittenhouse's lawyers of injecting irrelevant pieces of information into their defense in the hopes of swaying public opinion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:33 IST
Mother of U.S. teenager in Wisconsin shootings to testify at extradition hearing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for the teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third are planning to elicit testimony from his mother and four experts in a bid to prevent his extradition to Wisconsin at a court hearing on Friday. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, which occurred on Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse returned to his home in Antioch, Illinois after that night and was soon after taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois. Since then, prosecutors in Wisconsin have sought to have him returned to Kenosha to face the charges. Lawyers for Rittenhouse have alleged technical errors in the paperwork behind their client's detention in Illinois, portrayed him as a patriot who acted in self-defense, and said extraditing him to Wisconsin would "be to turn him over to the mob."

In their filing on Oct. 15, prosecutors for the Lake County State's Attorney's Office accused Rittenhouse's lawyers of injecting irrelevant pieces of information into their defense in the hopes of swaying public opinion. They argued that all the paperwork was in order and that the substance of the case should be litigated in the state where the alleged crimes took place. "This is an extradition hearing. It bears repeating: an extradition hearing," the prosecutors wrote.

The mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, will testify to the circumstances of her son's arrest, while two former detectives will talk about "the apparent lack of investigation prior to the filing" of charges against him, according to a filing last week. Also on the defense's witness list is Andrew Branca, a lawyer who specializes in self-defense cases and whose website reads: "Carry A Gun So You're Hard To Kill Know The Law So You're Hard To Convict."

Prosecutors said they did not intend to call any witnesses. The extradition hearing is due to begin at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). Unlike prior hearings, it will not be live-streamed.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSRTC needs money from govt to pay salaries: minister

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has sought Rs 3,600 crore from the state government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday. The state-run corporation has not paid ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

Phil Neale to leave administration role with England Cricket after 21 years

Former cricketer and England Mens Cricket Operations Manager, Phil Neale OBE, is to retire from his role at the end of October. Neale, who has been in the role since 1999, will leave his post after 21 years service with the England and Wale...

MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research IGCAR at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding MOUs with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020