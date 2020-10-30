DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 30

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCT. 30 ** GENEVA, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan arrived in Geneva for talks to resolve a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. ** MONTREAL, Canada - Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver a virtual keynote speech on Canada's plan for a strong economic recovery from COVID-19 to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal – 1430 GMT. PARIS/BERLIN/LONDON – Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit France, Germany and UK. (to Nov. 04)

HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Vietnam for a two-day official visit. (Final day) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services. (Final day) WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses "Financing the Covid-19 Response and Resilient Recovery," during online forum hosted by Center for Global Development – 1515 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visits Washington. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at an event of the European Movement Germany, a network aimed at promoting European integration – 0945 GMT. BERLIN - EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Video conference of health ministers – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election. EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 3 ** NICOSIA - Newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, and Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, meet for the first time at the UN Chief of Mission's residence since Tatar's election and amidst tensions with Turkey – 1700 GMT. BEIJING - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit. (to Nov. 05)

DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney speaks at Brexit event – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 BRUSSELS - EU 27 finance ministers hold video conference – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 5

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 8

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 10 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference at the bloc's proposal for a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health and on "building a European health Union: preparedness and resilience" HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16

BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6 Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11) HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17 BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election.

