Advisor to J-K Lieutenant Governor appointed State Election Commissioner

KK Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said."KK Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir; appointed State Election Commissioner," Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Sharma, a 1983-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year. (ANI)