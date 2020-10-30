Wild bear kills 2 villagers in C'garh's Balrampur

Two persons were mauled to death by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Friday afternoon, a forest official said. The incident took place in Aara Pahadpara forest under Rajpur range when Kamla Prasad (55) and Moharlal (35) had gone to collect wood, he said.

They died on the spot in the bear attack while some others who were present on the spot managed to run to safety. "The kin of the deceased were given immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each, while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be given after completing legal formalities," he added.